A Chattanooga man who allegedly claimed the devil made him kill his estranged girlfriend pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.
Sean Ryan Little, 38, facing one count of first-degree murder in the December stabbing death of Sara Ferguson, with whom he had a relationship, appeared before Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.
Little, who is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $1 million bond, is being represented by Matthew Rogers. Little is also facing three counts of aggravated assault stemming from the incident.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.