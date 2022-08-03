Chattanooga Police have arrested a 19-year old in connection with a shooting that occurred last week in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane.
Walter Forston III was taken into custody Wednesday just after 3:30 PM when the Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division, the U.S. Marshall Service, and the ATF responded to Sylvan Drive to locate the suspect.
Forston is facing several charges including three counts of aggravated assault and attempted criminal homicide.
