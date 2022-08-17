Chattanooga Police have confirmed 20-year-old D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by the TBI in connection to the death of Tekeia Clay.
49-year-old Clay died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Brainerd Road during a shootout in June.
A fugitive wanted by @ChattanoogaPD has been added to the TBI #TNMostWanted list.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 17, 2022
D’Avonte Wofford is charged w/First Degree Felony Murder, Vehicular Homicide, more.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for info leading to his arrest.
Call 423-643-5100 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/6Q58JnMqdE
The suspect has brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be about 5'6" and weigh 130lbs.
If you have information, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.