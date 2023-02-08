Residents of Stone Mobile Home Community are in fear of facing homelessness following a recent rent increase.
A pain many Americans are feeling as rent prices go up across the country.
“There're a lot of people that are having to move out and get them a place somewhere else,” Resident Roy Horner said.
Horner moved into a mobile home his son owned at Stone Mobile Home Community, two years ago.
He said since then, the rent for the lot has gone up several times.
“It was 325 and then it jumped up to 350. After that about a month or two later it jumped to 400. In November, we got a notice that it was going to go up again this year from 400 to 650,” Horner said.
The new rent price went into effect on December 1, 2022.
Horner said living on a fixed income, the new rate and utilities takes about every penny in his pocket.
“By the time I pay all of the bills, I don't have anything left groceries, I don't have anything left for gas or any other necessities you gotta have,” Horner said.
He claims several other elderly residents in the mobile home park are on a fixed income as well.
“This man next door here, he's on hospice. His nephew is saying with him to help care of him and if it wasn't for him being here, he would've had to move out in December because he wouldn't have all the money to pay the bills,” Horner said.