A few hundred illegally dumped tires were removed from Cumberland Trail State Park.
Ryan Gardner has hiked the state park for years.
He was tired of seeing the tires, so he organized a cleanup.
Gardner was able to plan this out in a week with the help of local and state agencies.
The group of 12 volunteers was able to get the 200 tires out in four hours.
“We blocked one lane of traffic, and the state park helped with that, and we just had one volunteering in a truck. Basically, they used the truck to pull the tires up and out while the tires rode a high line. A high line is a rope that rigged high up in a tree, and then we attach pulleys to the high line, and then we use that to guide the tires up the hill,” Gardner said,
Gardner said that is the easy part.
The hard part was gathering the tires across the hillside and having to clean them out because most are filled with water and garbage.
He said they also had to watch out for rusted metal and glass.
"It's really sad to see all of the tires down there. You will see no dumping signs posted and fences up. They try to stop it, but it is really difficult to stop. I think the best way to stop illegal dumping is for people in the community to report it to the police because it is a pretty serious crime,” Gardner said.
Gardner hopes his efforts to make a change for a better environment encourage people to take the tires where they are supposed to go.
“The tire reuse site it is only one dollar per tire, so it is way easier to dispose of them properly than it is to get them out. It is a huge effort to recover these tires that are dumped illegally, and it is in a state park, so it is for everyone to see, it is everyone's problem,” Gardner said.
Gardner said the 201 tires are only about 25-percent of the tires that are in the area.
Next month, he plans to gather more volunteers to help get the rest out.