Chattanooga police say two men were shot Sunday night in an incident in the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street.
Police were called after there were reports of multiple shots being fired at about 10:16pm.
Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, but no victims.
About an hour later, a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound and police were notified.
Then at about 03:15 am, another man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, according to police.
Chattanooga Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant, police say.