In a trial that lasted four days, a Hamilton County Criminal Court Jury found 71-year-old Billy Norman Forte guilty Friday of the second-degree murder of his son Charles in 2018.
The incident is said to have occurred at Eaves Formal Wear on Creekside Road on April 2, 2018. Charles was 47.
Assistant District Attorney Lee Ortwein said Billy Forte got into a disagreement with his son about the management of the business, which was in bankruptcy.
Billy Forte owned the business and his son Charles helped manage it.
An employee of the business, and eyewitness, testified that she saw Billy Forte having a conversation with his son, Charles, and then left the office to go into the bay area of the building.
A short time later, the witness said Billy Forte came back into the office with a shotgun and saw him shoot his son in the head. The witness said Billy Forte cocked the gun and pointed it at her and then told her to leave.
Defense attorney Ben McGowan argued that Billy Forte shot his son in self-defense because he feared for his life.
The defendant testified in his own defense and said that he had no doubt that his son, Charles, would have shot him had he not shot first.
Apart from the .410 shotgun Billy Forte used to shoot his son, no other gun was found at the scene.
While being questioned after the shooting by Sgt. Taylor Walker, the lead investigator on the case with the Chattanooga Police Department, Forte can be seen on recorded video saying “I feel liberated. I killed in Vietnam. I killed Viet Cong, and I never felt liberated, but I feel liberated now."
Judge Barry Steelman set a sentencing date for May 19, 2022. Assistant District Attorney Miriam Johnson served as co-counsel for the prosecution.