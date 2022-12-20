A Chattanooga man faces a long list of charges, including DUI and vehicular assault, after a head-on crash and chase December 4 on Suck Creek Road.
Chattanooga police say that James Arnold Nichols, 64, crashed his white Buick Rendezvous into a Toyota SUV in the 1200 block of Suck Creek Road.
As officers were responding to the location, dispatchers told them that Nichols refused to get out of his vehicle at the crash, and then were told that Nichols was working to remove his vehicle from the crash by rocking it back and forth in drive and reverse, and ramming the Toyota.
The Toyota had three people inside, including a 14-year-old.
Nichols successfully removed his vehicle from the crash site and fled, according to police.
But he didn't get far before crashing again, leaving the road and slamming into a chainlink fence.
Police were able to detain Nichols, who they say smelled of alcohol, was incoherent and unsteady on his feet.
At a local hospital, police learned that Nichols had a 25mg Fentanyl patch on his left chest.
Nichols had previous DUI's in the state of Tennessee.
Nichols' charges include:
- Vehicular assault
- Driving under the influence
- Failure to render aid
- Reckless aggravated assault
- Failure to maintain lane
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Reckless endangerment
- Driving left of the center lane
- Suspended license