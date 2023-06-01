Chattanooga police have arrested a man for Attempted First Degree Murder after officers say they received a call of 'shots-fired' just before 6 p.m. Thursday.
An anonymous party stated they observed three black males wearing red hoodies and one black male wearing a black jacket running from the scene.
When police arrived they found the victim who says she heard several shots and saw a man outside.
Police also found two bullet holes in the victim's bedroom window which entered through the window and struck the rear interior wall. Police also located what appeared to be a projectile in the front yard, just left of the front window.
The victim was able to identify DeWayne Johnson as the suspect.
Police say the victim was targeted in the shooting.
Johnson faces multiple charges including: Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse (x2), Aggravated Assault (x3), and Reckless Endangerment.