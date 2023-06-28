A single-day trial Tuesday at the United States District Court in Chattanooga resulted in a federal jury convicting a 22-year-old man of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Andre Blocker, Jr., 22 of Chattanooga, will be sentenced October 26, 2023. Blocker faces as much as ten years in prison.
In Tuesday's trial, evidence was presented that on February 9, 2022, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant saw Blocker driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive in Chattanooga and initiated a traffic stop.
During the stop, Blocker brandished a pistol and then fled, leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.
Blocker eventually crashed, striking another vehicle and a building, and he then fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short distance from the crash. Officers found a Taurus 9mm pistol in Blocker’s vehicle. Blocker is a multi-convicted felon.
Blocker has had several other instances within the legal system as Local 3 News has found in searching court records:
- 2020 Disorderly conduct (guilty plea)
- 2021 Domestic assault (guilty plea)
- 2021 Felonious reckless endangerment (guilty plea)
- 2021 Vandalism/malicious mischief (guilty plea)
- 2021 Criminal impersonation (guilty plea)