A Chattanooga man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1-million from a local church was sentenced in federal court this week.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 50-year-old David Apps was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison on Thursday, after pleading guilty to defrauding a church.
Apps was charged with one count of wire fraud following a plea deal that was reached in February 2023.
The DOJ says Apps was involved in a scheme to embezzle more than $1.3 million over the course of seven years while acting as the business manager of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland.
The DOJ says Apps also failed to pay payroll taxes, which resulted in the church being liable to the IRS for more than $1-million taxes.
In addition to the prison sentence, Apps was also sentenced to 3 years of supervised release, ordered to pay $1.08 million in restitution, and forfeited $4,200 in cash seized by the United States.