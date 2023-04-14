A Chattanooga man has been convicted by a federal jury after a week long-trial related to a scheme to con an elderly widow out of over $1 million.
Karl Hampton, 65, was convicted of 12 felony counts this week for defrauding the woman of approximately $1.2 million between 2018 and 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Hampton initially worked as an exterminator at the victim's home.
According to a release, evidence presented at a trial showed Hampton tricked the victim into believing that he would care for her personally and financially, and in 2019 he convinced the victim to sign over her Power of Attorney and to name him in her Revocable Living Trust.
Hampton drained the victim's bank account, using the woman's money to take out a $500,000 line of credit in her name using her property as collateral, and amassed huge charges on her credit cards for his own personal expenses. Hampton also purchased a Lexus GX460, a 4.3-karat diamond ring, and a $170,000 interest in a pest control business with the victim's money.
Hampton and his wife were indicted in 2021 for conspiracy and money laundering and Hampton was also charged with wire and mail fraud. Hampton's sentencing is scheduled for August 11, 2023. The defendant’s wife pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering in February 2023 and will be sentenced on June 16, 2023.