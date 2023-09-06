A Chattanooga man has been charged in the death of his 11-month-old daughter.
30-year-old Nicholas Peter Merrill has been charged with first-degree murder and child neglect in the July 23rd death of 11-month-old Malaysia Merrill.
Police say it is believed that the child had been left in a hot area. They say she was already dead when she was taken to the hospital.
The indictment accuses Merrill of purposefully neglecting and killing the child.
Malaysia's mother shared this to a GoFundMe page:
"I left off to work Friday July 21 afternoon kissed my daughter goodbye expecting to see her again Sunday evening July 23d only to answer my door to a detective at 12 am to tell me my daughter will not be coming home while sleeping she took her last breath Sunday afternoon . I just started this job so barely have anything for her to go home the right way and from the looks of it I won’t be able to bare being at work at this time . Me and her daddy need all the help we can get I never thought I’d be making one of these for my baby girl."
Merrill is being held on a $150,000 bond for both felony counts.