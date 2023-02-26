On February 26, 2023, at 12:50 am, Chattanooga Police responded to a carjacking just before 1 a.m.
Police were alerted to a CARTA bus that had been carjacked. Police located the bus on Market Street where they stopped it and took the suspect into custody.
Police were told that 45-year-old Chadrick Weaver got onto the bus on Brainerd Road. After a few stops the suspect produced a shotgun and robbed a passenger on the bus. The suspect had the driver drive downtown where the bus was intercepted by police.
No one was injured during the carjacking.
The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, aggravated kidnapping and weapons charges.