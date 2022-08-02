Chattanooga police have arrested a man who they say raped an elderly woman with cancer on the sidewalk of MLK Boulevard in July of 2022.
According to the arrest report, the victim told police that she was walking during the morning of July 27, when 45-year-old Wesley Chubb walked up from behind and forced himself on her.
Police say he forced the victim to the ground and assaulted her.
A CPD surveillance camera in the area recorded the assault and police say Chubb later admitted to being the man in the video.
Chubb is charged with rape and aggravated abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.
He is being held on a $110,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on August 9.
