Chattanooga police have arrested a man accused of stalking at a local gym.
Jose Dodd has been arrested and charged with criminal stalking after three separate incidents, all happening around 10:00 PM.
The woman who reported Dodd took precautions according to the affidavit requested and received by Local 3 News.
The report says she asked gym management to walk her to her car and going back inside when she noticed the suspect’s blue Ford truck.
"If something makes you feel uncomfortable. If I'm too close to you. If I've parked too close to you,” said Chattanooga Police Department Investigator Tyrone Williams.
Gold’s Gym says the manager who walked the customer to her car and helped report the incident followed protocol and “the safety of their team and members is always their priority.”
SPARC has online resources but also helps connect stalking victims to local resources.