Under a new law, fewer new electric vehicles will qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.
The Volkswagen ID.4 was not on the list, but now it is, which makes owners eligible for the full tax credit.
For electric vehicles to qualify, 50% of the value of its battery components must be produced in North America, and 40% of the value of minerals used to make the vehicle must be extracted domestically.
“The ID.4 is built here in North America, which was one of the major requirements. So that knocked out a bunch of electric vehicles that where from other international named plates. We met the different percentage requirements for the minerals and battery components,” VW spokesperson Michael Lowder said.
Lowder said a majority of the battery components for the ID.4 are made in Commerce, Georgia.
Lowder said there is a reason why the ID.4 was not originally on the list for full eligibility of the tax credit.
“The new regulations are quite complicated. So it took a while to go through all of the different criteria and make sure our supplier was fully meeting those eligibility requirements. It took a while to confirm all of that,” Lowder said.
He said being able to offer the $7,500 tax credit is vital.
“Our baseline model is for the ID.4 is around $39,000. Knock that down $7500. That's a huge difference for the average consumer. It makes it a lot comparable to other SUVs that it is similar size. I think it makes electric vehicles a lot more affordable for the average consumers,” Lowder said.
Lowder explained that Volkswagen could manage without it as well.
“It's a great car that has lots of demands in the United States. We can barely build enough to sell. I don't think there is much fear of losing jobs or market share because of that,” Lowder said.