A lucky streak has hit Tennessee, with six Powerball players winning big in separate cities across the state.
One of the six players in Pigeon Forge got the lucky Power Play number two, boosting their prize from $50,000 to $100,000.
The remaining five players in Pigeon Forge, Cordova, Nashville, Arlington, and Chattanooga each won tickets worth $50,000.
Winning tickets were sold at the following locations.
$100,000:
- Publix, 2656 Parkway, in Pigeon Forge
$50,000:
- Weigel’s, 616 Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge
- Kroger, 1675 Germantown Pkwy. in Cordova
- Airport Discount Tobacco, 1605 B Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville
- Airline Shell, 5055 Airline Road in Arlington
- Weigel’s, 2230 Polymer Drive in Chattanooga
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates with the revenue generated from the sales of lottery tickets. Since its beginning in 2004, it has raised over $7-billion to fund designated education programs.
The lottery encourages their players to have fun but also to play responsibly.
The Powerball jackpot for today's drawing has now soared to $900 million! Will another lucky Tennessean join the ranks of winners?