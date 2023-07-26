The Chattanooga Lookouts have had the same logo since 1991.
The team has recently deleted a shirt off their website after a fan posted a video online saying the shirt looks like a racial slur used towards black people.
"Wow, I'm beyond speechless," says Melanie Aycock after seeing the shirt for the first time. Marquis Tate says when he saw the shirt, he couldn't believe someone approved the shirt for sale.
Since posting the video Tuesday it has been viewed more than 200 thousand times.
He says after posting the video he got mixed comments some people agreeing and others not so much.
"I don't want to offend anyone not just my community. I'm not sure I want to wear that I have young sons and that's not the message I would want them to portray I would want them to be more positive and not blasting a message indirectly," says Melanie Aycock.
We reached out to the team for a comment, but they declined.