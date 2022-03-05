Chattanooga Lookouts will begin scheduling national anthem singers Monday.
To be considered, applicants must fill out the form on their website and respond to it with a video of the applicant singing “The Star Spangled Banner”.
The home season opens April 12th.
See the 2022 schedule here.
Want to sing our National Anthem at AT&T Field? The Lookouts are actively booking groups of 10 or more to sing our National Anthem at a 2022 Lookouts game.— Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) January 18, 2022
Call 423-267-2208 or email Jennifer at jcrum@lookouts.com to book your date. pic.twitter.com/BAoW9BJs1U