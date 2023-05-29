Blood Assurance and the Chattanooga Lookouts are partnering for a competition against MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville and the Tennessee Smokies, to raise their blood supply.
At the beginning of the summer, Blood Assurance always sees dwindling donation numbers. Last year, Blood Assurance lost to MEDIC by just five units of blood.
Beginning on Monday, the teams are going head to head to see who can generate the most donations.
You're urged to donate to help our local blood collection agency win the competition.
"All they have to do is schedule an appointment over the next week at any of our donation centers or mobile blood drives. The total number of donors at the end of this week will be tallied medic, and the smokies will do the same and we'll see who comes out on top."
Those who donate from May 29 to May 31 at any donation center or mobile blood drive, will receive a Memorial Day-themed t-shirt. Donors who give in June will be rewarded with a tie dye can insulator/tumbler.
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted.
The competition runs until Sunday, June 4.