The Chattanooga Library is taking any old or unwanted formalwear off of your hands. 

For the next month , you can donate your gowns and suits at any library location.

The library says everything will be dry cleaned and ready for prom.

Teens will be able to pick items for wearing or to upcycle into something new!

