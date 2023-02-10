The Chattanooga Library is taking any old or unwanted formalwear off of your hands.
Got formalwear you don't need anymore? Donate your gowns and suits to us! For the next month, we'll be accepting your items at any library location. Everything will be dry cleaned and ready for prom. Teens will be able to pick items for wearing or to upcycle into something new! pic.twitter.com/R0WMEsUhyE— Chattanooga Library (@chattlibrary) February 9, 2023
For the next month , you can donate your gowns and suits at any library location.
The library says everything will be dry cleaned and ready for prom.
Teens will be able to pick items for wearing or to upcycle into something new!