As the situation in Ukraine seems to have no end in sight, the Chattanooga Public Library is doing what it can to help Ukrainians.
Located on the first floor of the library, you'll find a display with bright blue and yellow colors and a vase filled with sunflowers. It's there to remind people to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
"When we were preparing for the April planting season, we remembered that we had sunflowers in the past, so we decided what better way to show our love and support for Ukraine by packaging seeds for families to pick up for free," said Librarian Andria Davis.
Davis said they were able to collect enough seeds to give them out at all three of their locations. Sunflowers are Ukraine's national flower, a representation of beauty and overcoming.
"As the seeds grow, and become beautiful flowers, it's just a reminder that there is hope."
Davis said the e-books on the display will allow people to learn more about the Eastern European Nation. With so many scams trying to take advantage of the crisis, this program shows how you can legitimately help our friends overseas.
"We've actually, as librarians done some research and have posted some articles that you can pick out and you'll know where if you want to support the Ukrainian people, how best to do that," explained Davis.
The library looks forward to more people coming in and grabbing a packet to spread seeds for Ukraine and keep hope alive.
The sunflower display is up in all three Chattanooga library locations. You don't need a library card to get a packet. Davis said you can just go in and grab one. As of right now, the library says there's no plan to take the displays down anytime soon.