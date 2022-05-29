Chattanooga leaders are asking for the community's help to stop youth violence, like the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night in Downtown Chattanooga. The victims range from teens to early 20's.
"There was no respect for life at that point," Lyft and Uber driver Patrick Hickey said.
A little before 11:00 Saturday night on Cherry Street in Downtown Chattanooga, officials said six people were shot, two with life threatening injuries. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said officers were monitoring the area when they heard gun shots.
"They had a very chaotic scene, they were able to resolution very, very swiftly," Chief Murphy said.
She said two large groups of unchaperoned teenagers were hanging out downtown when two people from one of the groups started firing.
"We have these conflicts that are just quickly arising to a violent situation," Chief Murphy said.
She said the victims shot were unidentified. Chief Murphy said at this time, no evidence indicates it's gang related.
"Once again, I'm standing here in front of you talking about our community's youth getting shot. That's outrageous and it has to stop. It's ridiculous that I even need to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids. And that children shouldn't be wandering around in the middle of the night with no supervision," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.
Patrick Hickey said he was driving Lyft and Uber Saturday night. He said he was waiting for another ride near Cherry Street when he heard the gun shots.
"At least two dozen," Hickey said.
He said he had to help.
"There was a kid on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building and I walked over there and someone said he had a gunshot wound, and I went back to my car, just grabbed a shirt and gave it to the person over there and then an officer, we put pressure on his wound then someone came around the corner of the building and said there were two more people on the ground," Hickey said.
He said he's blessed to have been able to go home safely to his family and prays for the victims.
"It was a child, it was someone's child," Hickey said.
Chief Murphy said she plans to work with the city to provide more youth mentorship programs with American Rescue Plan funds.
The person detained Saturday night was ruled out as a suspect. Currently, no one is in custody in this case.
If you have any information, call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the Atlas 1 app. You can remain anonymous.