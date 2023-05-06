Law enforcement around Chattanooga are remembering an officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Julie Jacks was just 26 years old when she was murdered on May 6, 2002.
She got into a struggle while trying to capture a man who escaped from a mental facility. Isaac Jones overpowered her and shot Jacks multiple times with her own gun.
He was sentenced to a 25-year prison sentence.
Jacks was Rookie of the Year in 2001 and left behind her fiance, parents and two sisters.
A portion of Interstate 24 near the ridge cut was named in her honor in 2008.
Officer Jacks was the 19th Chattanooga Police officer killed in the line of duty since the city began keeping records following the Civil War.