Hundreds of world class athletes running in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials could be competing in the Scenic City in a couple years.
"It will be the best of the best, who run and compete in the marathons," said Barry White, President of the Chattanooga Tourism Company.
Barry White says members of the US Track and Field Olympic Committee are in Chattanooga right now determining if the trials should take place in Orlando or here.
"Beautiful scenery, the athlete experience, the guest experience while they are here, who we are as a community and how we can make it a different experience for them when they here with us," said White.
To have enough time for Chattanooga to plan for the trials, White says the city will know in a few weeks if we are chosen to host the national event.
"We expect about 400 athletes who will be competing while they're in Chattanooga, if we get it, and then again, just a handful will make it to the Olympic games," said White.
According to the U.S. Track and Field, if we host the trials an estimated $20 million in economic revenue would flow into the city. White says they anticipate thousands of spectators to visit Chattanooga for the event and millions to watch from their homes.
"Hopefully positive experience for the athletes and their time with us, and they can go out and tell other people about it and keep coming back," said White.
To help convince the Olympic Committee that the Scenic City is the worthy of hosting the event, the Mayor's Youth Council met with committee members Tuesday.
"And they had a CHA for USA t-shirt on, and they were just really showing support and pride in their community, and it made a difference. It really had an impact on the group," said White.
Now we'll wait to see if runners will come here to make their Olympic dreams come true.