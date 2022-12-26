For our homeless population it's hard to stay warm when you don't have a roof over your head. Finding a warm place during winter nights could mean the difference between life or death.
"It'll break you down in tears, the cold it gets to you, it hurts like razor blades cutting you," said Dallas Lee, and unhoused resident in Chattanooga.
Lee is one of many who are without shelter during the coldest conditions we've experienced in years. He spends his days figuring out how he will survive through the night.
"Trying to raise up some money to get blankets and stuff I need to stay warm at night."
Lee lays his head somewhere different every night. Monday afternoon, he was on Chattanooga's Northside, near Manufacturers Road.
"I've been sleeping under cardboard and refrigerator boxes, making homemade heaters out of candle wax," he explained about his sleeping arrangements.
Not only does he worry about where to sleep and staying warm, but also keeping a watchful eye on everything he owns.
"Other people in the homeless community, people stealing our items. I had my tent, all my blankets stolen from me, everything bulldozed."
Lee said he's tried going to warming shelters, but with a wait list and no tents to hand out he must figure out another option.
"If it comes down to scavenging cardboard or some wood or branches or something, I'm going to build what I can to stay warm," said Lee.
For those who are fortunate enough to have a home or warm place to sleep, Lee asks one thing from you...
"Take it easy on some of use because not all of us are bad, not all of us are robbing the construction sites, are stealing off peoples porches, there's a lot of good ones out there."
The Chatt Foundation's warming shelter will be open Monday night, December 26, because of the freezing temperatures. They will be open from 7pm to 6am on December 27. The warming shelter is located on East 11th Street.