Chattanooga city offices will will be closed starting Friday, December 23, 2022, to Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Also, city offices will be closed Monday, January 02, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day and reopen Tuesday, January 03, 2023.
Trash collection and recycling will be collected on the following days as regularly scheduled:
- Friday, December 23, 2022,
- Monday, December 26, 2022,
- Monday, January 02, 2023
All residents must have their Solid Waste and Recycling containers at the curbside by 7:00am on collection day.
Other city locations will be closed starting Friday, December 23, 2022, Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Those same facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, facilities will be closed Monday, January 02, 2023, and will reopen on January 03, 2023:
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility
- Wood Recycle Center
- Refuse Collection Centers
- Recycle Collection Centers
- The City Landfill located off Birchwood Pike in Harrison, TN
- City of Chattanooga Administrative Offices
Questions can be directed to 311 or call by calling 423-643-6311.