The Chattanooga Humane Educational Society is searching for a missing dog, Stacey, on Sunday.
Coordinators say Stacey is very timid and will not approach others.
HES says the pup was last seen around Alpine Villa apartment area.
Coordinators ask you not to chase her if you see her, and rather to send photos to the number of where she is spotted.
HES is also in need of dog traps so we can help catch dogs like Stacey.
You can find a link to the types of traps they request in their social media post.