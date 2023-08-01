The Chattanooga Heart Institute recently experienced a data security incident involving patient information due to a cyber attack.
While the Institute says the unauthorized third party didn't access data directly from their Electronic Medical Records, they might have obtained some patient-related details, such as names, addresses, SSNs, and health information.
The Institute promptly responded by securing its systems, notifying law enforcement, and hiring Equifax to offer identity monitoring services for affected individuals.
If you suspect any suspicious activity, review healthcare statements and follow Federal Trade Commission guidelines for identity theft protection.
For inquiries, call 1-833-627-2719 (Mon-Fri, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, excluding U.S. holidays).