Local 3 news has an incredible update on a story we first brought you last year about a Chattanooga artist who sold one of his paintings for tens and thousands of dollars at an auction.
Across Chattanooga, "Genesis the Greykid" has left his mark from a project he helped create in front of Patten Towers from gathering input from it's residents, to his gallery on main street, and even having his face painted by another artist on the walls of 10th Street. His success also extends past this town as he has become world-renowned.
"It's been a wild year, it's been a great year," said Genesis the Greykid.
He said he found success after selling one of his paintings for 87,000 dollars at a London auction in 2021.
"Calls that I got from all around the world looking for art, and also in my hometown Chattanooga," he said.
Since July, he said he has sold over 60 paintings and pieces of art to people including celebrities.
"I don't take it for granted at all, it's been a big blessing," he said.
He has also been traveling across the country, selling his artwork to make a living and making a killing. He has been in LA for the last few months, but regardless of where he goes he said he always represents Chattanooga.
"If it wasn't for the city and love and the support I got from the city, I wouldn't be who I am today," he said.
His passion for art has inspired others, and brought him success but he wants to give back to others.
"I've been mentoring a kid, at Chattanooga Prep, named Leslie and he is an incredibly creative young kid. He is brilliant, he is amazing," he said.
He said he will continue to look for other mentoring opportunities and give donations when he can to foundations as a way to show that no matter how big you get, you can always help others grow.