Chattanooga Gas is partnering with the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga for a new natural gas bill payment assistance program.

Through Shield of Warmth, eligible Chattanooga Gas customers can qualify to receive support of up to $300 per program year to apply to their natural gas bill.

Senior citizens 65 and over and veterans who are approved for the program are eligible to receive up to $150 of additional support.

In addition to natural gas bill payment assistance, a portion of the funds will support The Salvation Army's ongoing case management and disaster relief services for its clients. Customers who apply for this program also may be eligible for other federal and company-sponsored bill payment assistance programs.

"We strive to go beyond serving as a trusted provider of natural gas for our customers. We want to play an active part in the communities we serve to help those in need," says Pedro Cherry, President and CEO of Chattanooga Gas. "Partnering with The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga to administer our Shield of Warmth program allows us to have a greater impact now and into the future."

Chattanooga Gas residential customers with a household gross income in the last 30 days up to 250% percent of the Federal Poverty Level, which for a family of four equates to gross monthly income of $6,250, are eligible for the program.

"Our partnerships with companies like Chattanooga Gas are pivotal," said Major Douglas McClure, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Chattanooga, "They help ensure our ability to effectively serve the needs of our community during these challenging economic times."

HOW YOU CAN APPLY:

For Shield of Warmth program eligibility and more details, Chattanooga Gas customers can contact The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga at 423-305-6200 or go to https://www.csarmy.org/shield-warmth.

Customers also can access additional Information about available bill payment assistance programs at chattanoogagas.com/energyassistance.