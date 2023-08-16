The Tennessee Public Utility Commission approved a $6.8 million in rate adjustments earlier this month in spent capital costs and recovery of costs for work completed by Chattanooga Gas in 2021.
Those costs include work done to enhancing safety, improving reliability, and expanding the system to support Chattanooga's growth.
The ruling allows the company to recover those costs with a rate increase for customers.
Chattanooga Gas says the impact to a customer’s total average bill is $4.20 a month or what amounts to a 5.66% increase.
Chattanooga Gas says the average residential customer may expect to see an average total bill for the upcoming winter months as:
- December 2022 of $125.56 as compared to December 2021 of $100.74
- January 2023 of $167.05 as compared to January 2022 of $133.47
- February 2023 of $158.54 as compared to February 2022 of $121.54
Current natural gas costs reflect the impact of supply constraints and higher demand.
Chattanooga Gas says the company does not profit from these increased costs and instead passes on the market cost directly to customers.
The new rates will go into effect September 1.