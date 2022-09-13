Chattanooga Funeral Homes are offering condolences to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Four funeral homes have a register book where people can sign their names and leave words of comfort for the Queen's family.
People across the globe are mourning Queen Elizabeth's death and a Soddy-Daisy man who has ties to England said he is mourning her death as well.
Inside the Chattanooga Funeral Home East Chapel is a register book for the late Queen Elizabeth that is set out for people to sign. Each page is a tribute to her majesty.
"God bless the Queen and the royal family," are words written by local Kevin Olley who was stationed in England for 3 years in the early 1980s.
He said he worked to fix the NATO fighter aircraft. During his time in the UK, he said he learned more about who Queen Elizabeth was.
"I loved her. Great to the people especially the younger people in that country that needed guidance in the days we live in now and they could always look up to her for her comforting words," he said.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday.
Olley's reaction?
"I was not surprised because of her age. And I am sad to hear of her passing of course for her and her family," he said.
The East Chapel funeral home is one of several locations with a register book.
The books will be delivered to Buckingham Palace with the signatures.
"Have those that are grieving be able to send condolences and send support," said Darrin Wolfe the location manager for the Chattanooga Funeral Home.
"(It's just) outstanding that they have done this for her," said Olley.
The full list of locations are:
- The East Chapel-404 South Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
- The East Brainerd Chapel-8214 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN
- The North Chapel-5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN
- The Valley View Chapel-7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN
The last day to sign the registries is Friday, September 16.