A free event will be held this weekend for all the unsung heroes out there in our community.
Chattanooga Football Club is hosting 'Hero Night' on Saturday, September 24th.
To my friends who are heroes (you know who you are!) Here's something incredibly fun and FREE for you on Saturday night!
CFC will be donating free tickets all local first responders, teachers, and healthcare workers for Saturday's game.
Text HERO to 423-445-1002 to claim your free ticket to enjoy this weekend's soccer match.
Chattanooga FC returns home on Saturday for a night filled with playoff-implication soccer, as Flower City Union (Rochester, NY) comes for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Finley Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Football Club supports a local non-profit organization during each home game of the season.
We are happy to have La Paz as our Cause of the night this weekend.
We are happy to have @lapazchatt as our Cause of the night this weekend.
Save some money and help a wonderful cause:
This Saturday's match will benefit La Paz, which is the leading organization promoting inclusion of the Hispanic and Latino community in Southeast Tennessee.
This week Juan Hernandez is showing where the magic comes to life: Finley Stadium. It's where we've celebrated with the most loyal fans over the years.
First 1,000 fans take one home free on Saturday
CFC will also be handing out limited edition bobbleheads of CFC legend Juan Hernandez to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday.
You must be present to receive the bobblehead. The bobblehead is per person, not per ticket. These bobbleheads will not be for sale.
BobbleJuan is feeling those (don't) fall vibes today.