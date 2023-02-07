Valentine's Day is just one week away and you need to start planning if you haven't done so already.
Employees at Chattanooga Florist are busy putting together the 100 plus orders they've already received.
They have a lot of experience assembling Valentine's bouquets since it is the oldest flower shop in the Scenic City. Owner, Judy Hacker says her father grew up working as a florist and opened up the shop in 1933.
"He said Chattanooga is going to boom one of these days.. I think he was right," said Hacker.
Now 90 years later, they're still delivering flowers with love, especially this time of year.
"Right now it's the quiet before the storm, on the 13th and the 14th of February.. the telephones will be ringing off the walls," said Hacker.
Hacker says they had 198 orders in just one day on February 14th last year.
She says you're going to want to place an order now before it's too late, and Hacker says she knows the best way to a woman's heart.
"Flowers, any kind of flowers, I don't care if its a basket of flowers, a vase of red roses, any kind of flower, she just loves it," said Hacker.
If you do forget the big day, Hacker says they have "dog-gone" sorry baskets to sell on the 15th to get you out of the dog house.
"You know when you look at that puppy dogs eyes.. you'll say 'oh of course honey.. its ok, its ok,'" said Hacker.
Hacker says they are still taking orders for the 14th.
Click here, if you're interested in ordering from Chattanooga Florist.