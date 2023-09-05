Chattanooga first responders rescue woman from TN River behind Chatt State Tuesday night

A woman was found and rescued in the Tennessee River near the boat ramp behind Chattanooga State Tuesday night.
The Chattanooga Fire Department and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m. Fireboat 10 also responded to the rescue.
CFD says first responders worked effortlessly to get her out of the water, onto the boat, and back to the shore.
The woman was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital to get assessed.
