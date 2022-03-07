When Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a Brainerd home Saturday for pregnancy emergency, one of those firefighters didn't know he'd be delivering a baby.
But he did. The pregnant woman told firefighters that her water broke, so they got her onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.
Chattanooga Firefighter Corey Hooper rode in the ambulance to assist paramedics while the rest of the crew followed behind in the fire engine.
The birthing process sped up "quickly," according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Hooper worked with the patient and paramedics to make sure she was comfortable, and then the woman told the crew the baby was coming.
Hooper helped in birthing the child and held the baby until the umbilical cord was cut.
Once the baby girl was returned to her mother and safely places in her arms, Firefighter Hooper gave a thumbs up through the back window of the ambulance to his crew and they knew the delivery was a success.
“Not everyone gets to deliver a baby so I was happy to help and glad to be a part of such an incredible moment,” Firefighter Hooper said.
Chattanooga firefighters sent their congratulations to the family, and have invited them to stop by Station 15 to meet the Red Shift firefighters who assisted in the delivery.
CFD said Captain Danny Usher, Lieutenant Michael Battle, Senior Firefighter Brandon Lawrence, Firefighter Corey Hooper and Firefighter Tyler Traub would love to see how the baby is doing!