As an animal tranquilizer drug becomes more common in Hamilton County, Chattanooga firefighters are training to respond to overdoses involving drugs other than opioids.
By the end of May, every firefighter in the city will have completed online training about xylazine, a sedative veterinary drug, based on information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chattanooga Fire Department Emergency Medical Services Director Capt. Skyler Phillips said in an interview Thursday.
Xylazine makes responding to overdoses more complicated, Phillips said, because it doesn't respond to naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. Firefighters, police and other first responders in the county regularly carry naloxone, often in a nasal spray form called Narcan, on calls.
