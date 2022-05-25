Chattanooga firefighters were called to a duplex fire off Highway 58 on Wednesday evening.
It happened around 5:15pm in the 4700 block of Murray Lake Lane.
CFD officials say flames and smoke were visible as crews arrived at the scene.
Officials say residents on the B side of the duplex had already evacuated and residents on the A side of the duplex were not home at the time of the fire.
Crews were able to get the fire out in about 15 minutes.
No one was injured but crews did save a dog.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
