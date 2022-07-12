A man was rescued after almost drowning in the Tennessee River on Tuesday afternoon.
Chattanooga firefighters were driving on Highway 153 and saw an upside down kayak along with a man struggling in the water.
CFD officials say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, decided to try to swim back to the recreation area when he realized his kayak had a hole in it and it started sinking.
When firefighters got to him, he was extremely exhausted.
The man was alert and conscious as he taken from the scene to a hospital.
No names have been released at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.