Chattanooga firefighters rescued several pets while saving a Hixson home from a fire on Tuesday night.
It happened on around 9:15pm in the 3800 block of Memphis Drive.
Fire crews arrived at the scene to find flames on the outside of the residence that were starting to spread to the inside of the home.
Crews quickly rescued four dogs and extinguished the fire, preventing it from damaging the home any further.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross will be assisting two displaced adults.