Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a manufacturing plant on Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 11:00am Chattem Chemicals, Inc. on W. 38th Street.
CFD spokesperson Lindsey Rogers says crews found the fire around one of Chattem’s methanol tanks and extinguished within minutes.
Rogers says CFD's hazmat team found a leak in one of the tank’s valves and were able to stop it.
Rogers says the plant was evacuated and all employees made it outside.
No one was hurt.
Rogers says CFD crews will stay at the plant to help Chattem employees as they work to resume operations.
