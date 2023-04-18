Chattanooga firefighters responded to a commercial fire on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday morning.
Chattanooga FD has crews working at this location. Please use caution in the area. Fire out quickly . pic.twitter.com/yR23CiiSZ7— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) April 18, 2023
It happened in the 2800 block around 9:40am.
A CFD spokesperson says crews quickly put out the fire when they arrived at what appears to be a vacant building near the Ladies of Charity Thrift Store.
Crews are still at the scene.
Drivers are asked to use caution while in the area.
The cause is unknown and under investigation.
