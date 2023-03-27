Chattanooga firefighters were called to a boat fire near the Chickamauga Dam on Monday.
It happened shortly after 11:30am near the Chickamauga Lock.
Boat fire is out. Cleanup effort in progress. pic.twitter.com/zVPVw9nI8E— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 27, 2023
Fire officials say the people on the boat when the fire started were able to make it to shore.
Crews have put out the flames and cleanup is underway.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.