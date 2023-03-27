Boat fire by CFD 032723
Chattanooga firefighters were called to a boat fire near the Chickamauga Dam on Monday.

It happened shortly after 11:30am near the Chickamauga Lock.

Fire officials say the people on the boat when the fire started were able to make it to shore.

Crews have put out the flames and cleanup is underway.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

