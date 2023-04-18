A team of Chattanooga firefighters saved a 20-year-old man from drowning in an apartment complex swimming pool Tuesday by jumping into recently shocked water to find him.
Responders were called to the Midtown Ridge Apartments on McBrien Road just after 4:15 p.m.
According to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD), the pool had just been chemically treated with shock, clouding the water and seriously limiting visibility.
Firefighter Burns, Firefighter Mai, Ladder 13 Captain Carpenter, and Lt. Rush jumped into the water to find the man, eventually locating and pulling him from the deep end of the pool.
A firefighter in Meigs County, Samuel Brown, had also attempted to find the victim in the pool before CFD arrived.
Responders performed CPR and were able to restore the man's pulse. He was taken to the hospital.