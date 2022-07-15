Chattanooga firefighters rescued a man from a burning Highland Park home Friday morning.
It happened around 3:45am in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue.
Firefighters saw black smoke coming out of the back door and fire in the bedroom window from the downstairs portion of the house.
"People were there on the scene screaming that someone was still inside the home, so they immediately took action and made their way inside," said Lindsey Rogers, spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson. "They encountered extreme heat and very heavy, thick smoke."
The seasoned firefighters found the victim inside the bathroom within minutes.
"Carried him out and immediately started CPR and then began to transfer care over to the paramedics who were there on the scene," she said.
Rogers said people in the upstairs apartment saw the smoke and were able to escape. The victim who lives downstairs woke up his loved ones who got out safely.
"But it appears as though he made the decision to stay behind in an attempt to put out the fire," said Rogers.
She said firefighters found him unconscious, and pulled him out, risking their lives.
"They consider this all just part of the job," said Rogers.
She said fire crews were able to put out the fire within minutes too.
"They risk their lives and their safety all in the hopes of making a difference for the residents involved," said Rogers.
The man, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Rogers also asks people to always leave a fire and let firefighters put out the flames, no matter the situation.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.