Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant school building Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:30am at All Saints Academy on Lindsay Street.
CFD spokesperson Lindsey Rogers says heavy smoke was visible from the third floor as crews arrived at the scene.
Rogers says firefighters found the flames and quickly put them out, keeping them from spreading in the building that used to house Notre Dame High School.
No one was found inside the building and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
