Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a Hamilton County middle school on Friday morning.
It happened around 10:30am at East Lake Academy in the 2700 block of E. 34th Street.
Fire is out at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts. There was a small fire in the boys bathroom. One teacher w possible smoke inhalation denied treatment by EMS. Investigator & inspector are on the scene as well. School is evacuated. CFD responded at 10:36 AM Friday. No other injuries pic.twitter.com/1QFUr8aZea— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) September 1, 2023
CFD officials say a small fire was found in boys bathroom and was put out by the school resource officer.
Officials say a teacher who possibly had smoke inhalation denied treatment by EMS.
No other injuries were reported.
CFD officials say the students have been moved to the school's gym.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
