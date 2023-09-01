2022 School Patrol

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a Hamilton County middle school on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30am at East Lake Academy in the 2700 block of E. 34th Street.

CFD officials say a small fire was found in boys bathroom and was put out by the school resource officer.

Officials say a teacher who possibly had smoke inhalation denied treatment by EMS.

No other injuries were reported.

CFD officials say the students have been moved to the school's gym.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

