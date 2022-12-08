Chattanooga firefighters responded to a crash involving a city leaf-blowing truck in Hixson Thursday morning.
It happened around 10:00am in the 500 block of Gadd Road.
CFD spokesperson Lindsey Rogers says the truck hit a pole and ended up on its side in a ditch with the driver pinned inside by the steering wheel.
Rogers says firefighters were able to free the driver by removing the roof of the truck.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
According to the city public works department, the tracker on the truck shows it was moving at around 20mph at the time of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved.
